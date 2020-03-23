Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:18 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the report of a past attempted burglary at 12768 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

SUNDAY

-9:22 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threats or harassment report at 550 Rauth St. in Clinton Township.

-6:14 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at Metal Finishers Inc. on Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-5:10 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the report a neighbor was shooting toward the caller’s house in the 10400 block of Fiebiger Drive in Salem Township.

-3:13 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to the report of a fight between two men at 316 N. Main St. in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-11:36 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 3535 Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

-8:57 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to a report ATVs were driving on the roadway and railroad tracks in the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

-8:28 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to a report ATVs were racing recklessly at Cross Trail at Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

-2:55 p.m.: K9 building search. Deputies conducted a K9 building or article search in the 8000 block of Hughes Road in Washington Township.

-2:35 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Apple Avenue in Dinsmore Township on the report of an attempted theft of a package off of a porch.

-1:06 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 8800 South Street in Van Buren Township.

-12:29 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a vehicle hit the air conditioning unit at Meyer’s Garage & Drive-Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-2:35 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies took a report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road that someone tried to open a bank account in another person’s name.

FRIDAY

-10:28 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report at The Way International on Weirville Road in Van Buren Township that one of their trucks had been vandalized.

-3:31 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Village log

SATURDAY

-8:24 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police were dispatched to the community park East State Street in Dinsmore on the report of two suspicious vehicles in the park.

-2:23 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to PSG Truck, Van & Auto on East Park Street in McLean Township on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-1:01 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to the report of a crash at Casey’s General Store on South Main Street in McLean Township.

-10:10 a.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police received a report of someone is trespassing by living in a home at 11567 State Route 362.

FRIDAY

-6:50 p.m.: harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to a harassment report at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:17 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-6:09 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Red Bud Circle in Jackson Township.

-5:15 a.m.: property damage crash. Van Buren Township Fire, New Bremen Rescue and deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash at Schmitmeyer Baker Road at state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

SUNDAY

-7:03 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 north on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-9:38 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 2700 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

-3:52 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the 18000 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of a rollover crash with injuries.

–5:28 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and deputies responded to state Route 47 at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

FRIDAY

-9:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17100 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

–7:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Red Bud Circle in Jackson Township.

-6:51 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port JeffersonRescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to a crash with trapped victims in the 16000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

