Police log

SUNDAY

-5:12 p.m.: driving under the influence. Kenneth Napier, 48, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested for OVI.

-5:13 a.m.: theft. The theft of a Yager bike, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 200 block of East Court Street.

SATURDAY

-7:45 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police were dispatched on a criminal trespassing report at 318 S. Vandemark Road.

-6:50 p.m.: criminal damaging. A back window was reported damaged on a blue 2000 Cadillac while parked in the 300 block of South Main Avenue. The damage is set at $500.

-4:17 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the past theft of a credit card, Social Security card and food stamp card in the 200 block of East Court Street.

-7:02 p.m.: criminal damaging. A tire was reported damaged in the 600 block of Kuther Road. The damage is set at $200.

-5:57 p.m.: theft. The theft of a cellphone was reported in the 1500 block of Spruce Avenue.

FRIDAY

-6:13 a.m.: criminal damaging. A TV and phone were reported damaged to police.

-5:29 p.m.: theft. The theft of two medications, Zofram and Naproxen, valued at a total of $160, were reported stolen from a white 2008 Ford while parked in the 300 block of East Court Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

