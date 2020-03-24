Police log

MONDAY

-12:05 a.m.: aggravated menacing. Police responded to Speedway on North Main Avenue to investigate an aggravated menacing report. According to the police report, a white male tried to buy cigarettes and when he was denied the sale due to producing an expired ID. Allegedly the male became “very irate” and said he had been to three “different stores already.” He allegedly told the cashier “all you people need your ***** beat and gas stations blown up.” The worker said the man left in a white, four-door sedan in an unknown direction.

The man was reportedly approximately 6-foot-tall, with a scruffy beard and was wearing a back hooded jacket. Video footage did not allow for a good identification of the man.

FRIDAY

-11:14 a.m.: vehicle trespass. A locked vehicle was reported to have been trespassing while parked in the 1200 block of Hilltop Avenue.

Crashes

Johnathan Scott Farmer, 17, of Sidney, was cited with rules for driving in marked lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:28 p.m.

Farmer was traveling eastbound in the 300 block of state Route 47 when he went left on the center lane causing a collision with the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Patricia K. Myers, 46, 304 Lindsey Road.

Farmer and his passenger denied being in the westbound lane and said Myers’ vehicle was in the eastbound lane at the time of the collision. The police report said three independent witnesses and the evidence/debris at the scene indicates otherwise.

Myers was transported to Wilson Health.

• Peter J. Hirschfield, 52, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, was cited with driving upon the right side of the road after a single-vehicle crash at 5:39 a.m.

Hirschfield was operating a semitrailer eastbound on state Route 47 near Royan Avenue when he struck a piece of construction equipment, resulting in the damage to the equipment and vehicle. Hirschfield told police the signs at Fourth Avenue and state Route 47 were misleading. No injuries were reported.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:07 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

MONDAY

-9:48 p.m.: good intent. Medics conducted a good intent call.

-6:27 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-7:20 a.m. to 9:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-3:08 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

SUNDAY

-10:40 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-10:32 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a three fire calls.

SATURDAY

-7:19 a.m. to 7:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

