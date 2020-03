Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:22 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat report at 6061 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:45 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 18775 State Route 47 on a report an item ordered was not in Salem Township.

-10:09 a.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to an identity theft report at 2680 Miami River Road in Orange Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-12:57 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police received a trespassing report at 11567 State Route 362 in McLean Township.

MONDAY

-4:45 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police received a trespassing report at 12519 State Route 362 in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:28 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 5400 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-5:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and police responded to the 100 block of Young Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.