Police log

TUESDAY

-5:54 p.m.: theft. A multi-tool, valued at $29, was reported stolen at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.

-4:31 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-1:58 p.m.: theft. A DeWalt radio, valued at $580, was reported stolen by someone known while the owner was incarcerated.

Crashes

Dawn Abbott, 61, 1043 East Ave., was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:10 p.m.

Abbott was backing up to the north in the 1000 block of East Avenue in an attempt to park her vehicle when she struck the parked vehicle at the location that is owned by Carrie Nation, 1107 East. Ave.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

