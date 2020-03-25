Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:23 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to mile marker 94 on Interstate 75 on the report a male took the caller’s money, jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

-11:16 am.: forgery. Deputies responded to a report of bad checks at Buckeye Ford on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-4:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at 111 N. Mill St. in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

Cullen Michael Inderrieden, 18, 21230 Deam Road, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:52 p.m.

Inderrieden was traveling eastbound on Dingman Slagle Road when his vehicle went off the roadway to the right, and rolled approximately three times before coming to a final stop on all four wheels. When deputies arrived upon the scene, the driver had left the scene. His father Kenneth Inderrieden, the registered owner of the vehicle, arrived to the scene and told deputies his son was the driver, but he had taken his son home. Cullen Inderrieden refused medical treatment.

• No one was cited after a crash on private property on Saturday at 12:29 p.m.

Sherry Skeens, 54, 7741 Hughes Road, Houston, had pulled into Meyer’s Garage’s parking lot on state Route 66 when she failed to stop and hit the business’s air conditioning unit.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

