Police log

THURSDAY

-12:22 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of Track Phone cellphone, valued at $70, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of on Michigan Street. It was later recovered.

WEDNESDAY

-4:04 p.m.: theft. A line locator, valued at $800, was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-3:43 a.m.: theft. An aquarium with stickers on the side, valued in $15, was reported stolen in the 500 block of Forest Street.

-9:29 a.m.: theft. Two pair of panties were reported stolen in the 800 block of St. Mary’s Road.

-9:05 p.m.: burglary. Miscellaneous food, hygiene products and clothing were reported stolen in the 1100 block of Morris Avenue.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:59 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-11:50 a.m. to 1:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-10:06 a.m.: standby. Crews responded to assist Sidney Police.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

