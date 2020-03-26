Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:48 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies investigated an ATV complaint at 10740 Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-12:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

WEDNESDAY

-6:51 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report four-wheelers were trespassing on property in the 3000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-4:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the report shooting was heard behind a resident in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Orange Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:31 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Port Jefferson Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation 18765 Gearhart Road in Perry Township.

-8:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:34 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6800 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-3:56 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5800 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

