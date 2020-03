Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:51 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies received a report a suspicious male kept knocking on the door at 106 E. Main St. in Salem Township.

-7:08 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies received a report a suspicious Dodge pickup truck at the end of a lane at Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on state Route 29 in Perry Township.

THURSDAY

-8:03 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious car at 3022 Knoop Johnston Road in Green Township.

-4:42 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 10650 Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-3:24 p.m.: forgery. Deputies were dispatched to 10505 County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report a bad check was received.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and police responded to the 200 block of West Main Street.

THURSDAY

-3:56 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire Departments responded to a fire in Miami County.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.