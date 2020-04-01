Police log

TUESDAY

-10:03 p.m.: counterfeiting. A fake $20 bill was reported received at Burger King on Michigan Street.

-9:13 p.m.: theft — without consent. Food, valued at $13, was reported stolen in the 1400 block of East Court Street.

-8:04 p.m.: theft— without consent. Two bicycles, a purple Huffy bike with a bracket on the front, valued at $80, and a black Hyper bike, valued at $250, were reported stolen in the 200 block of the North West Avenue.

-6:48 p.m.: theft— without consent. A Galaxy S8 cellphone, valued at $250, and two pairs of Nike Jordan tennis shoes, valued at $175, were reported stolen from a maroon 2010 Cadillac that was parked in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-4:51 p.m.: criminal damage. A vehicle and yard were reported damaged in 400 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-4:50 p.m.: theft. An HP laptop, a Chromebook, and a box of miscellaneous items were reported stolen in the 800 block of the East Court Street.

-3:31 p.m.: theft. Cologne, valued at $40, was reported stolen from a silver 2008 Chevrolet parked in the 1100 block of Evergreen Drive.

-11:02 a.m.: theft. Two Swaan camera systems, valued at $680, were reported stolen at Menard’s on Lester Avenue.

-9:20 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side door was reported dented along with the door’s lock broken on a maroon 2004 GMC while parked in the 900 block of Evergreen Drive.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:26 to 8:30 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-4:07 to 8:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

