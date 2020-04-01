Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:52 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a scam report at 18901 Sidney Platsville Road in Green Township.

-9:17 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 13091 Luthman Road on a report of the theft of a package over the weekend.

-4:27 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs in the 200 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and police responded to the 100 block of Young Street.

-11:54 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and police responded to the unit block of West Main Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.