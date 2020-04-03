Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:19 p.m.: menacing. Police reponded to a report of a disturbance at The Wash House on East Court Street. According to the police report, allegedly two men got into a verbal arguement which led to one of the men make threats toward the other’s children before running off.

-9:15 p.m.: found property. An Ohio ID was turned into the police department after it was found in the back seat of a vehicle.

-4:32 to 4:47 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police reponded to two calls to trespass individuals from Menards on North Lester Avenue.

-9:12 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report the driver’s side of a vehicle had been egged in the unit block of Doorley Place.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:41 to 10:35 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-9:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

