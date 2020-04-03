Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-1:59 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of harassing emails at 6822 State Route 274 in Van Buren Township.
-1:28 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a report of threats or harassment at 19245 Botkins Road in Jackson Township.
THURSDAY
-10:21 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies received a report gun shots were heard in the 16000 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.
-5:21 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 18630 State Route 47 in Salem Township.
-4:18 p.m.: assault. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police investigated an alleged assault.
-3:47 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious van at 13226 Luthman Road.
Village log
THURSDAY
-8:57 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at 107 Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-2:54 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to a brush fire at 10801 Lochard Road in Salem Township.
-12:43 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.
-11:25 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block in Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.
THURSDAY
-11:31 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block in Knoop Johnson Road in Perry Township.
-10:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 2000 block in Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.