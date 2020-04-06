Police log

SATURDAY

-9:02 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window frame was reported damaged at 444 Elm St.

-8:14 p.m.: theft. The theft of a pink hoverboard, valued at $150, and a blue hoverboard, valued at $250, were reported stolen in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.

-5:31 p.m.: driving under the influence. Christopher McNew, 47, 233 1/2 N. West Ave., was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-10:02 p.m.: theft. A flat screen TV, valued at $120, and $400 worth of clothing were reported stolen in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-3:38 p.m.: theft. A ZXT Android cellphone, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-1:38 p.m.: theft. An LG cellphone, valued at $60, was reported stolen by someone known.

THURSDAY

-7:29 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police are investigating a report a “Police Line Do Not Cross” tape and a temporary sign were tore down at 100 E. Clay St.

-12:28 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police received a report at 726 Oak Ave. that a fake $10 bill was received.

Crashes

Sara E. Leckey, 26, 120 W. Robinwood St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:31 p.m.

Leckey was traveling westbound in the 400 block of West Russell Road when she struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her, which left the scene prior to police arriving.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on March 27 at 5:04 p.m.

Salle L. Lopez, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was traveling eastbound on Industrial Drive when he attempted to make a wide right turn onto Vandemark Road and struck the eastbound vehicle in the right lane on Industrial Drive that was driven by Ryan D. Ullery, 29, of Troy.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:09 a.m. to 1:06: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-4:25 a.m. to 12:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-6:27 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-1:41 a.m. to 8:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-1:12 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-3:46 a.m. to 6:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-2:37 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a two fire calls.

FRIDAY

-2:46 to 11:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-8:02 to 10:43 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

