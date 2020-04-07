Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:27 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies received a report a white van was parked on the street for several days in the 700 block of Winding Ridge Lane.

-7:22 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

MONDAY

-8:14 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a mailbox was smashed at 4991 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-6:15 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a request to remove an individual at 10650 Schenk Road in Washington Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:42 p.m.: threats or harassment. Botkins and Jackson Center Police responded to a report a threat report at 112 Village Parkway in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-3:21 p.m.: assault. Fort Loramie Police and rescue and deputies investigated an alleged assault.

THURSDAY

-4:18 p.m.: assault. Sherry Lynn Banks, 50, 12028 State Route 362, Minster, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal trespassing, menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing official business after Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a report of an assault at Spillway Bait Tackle on state Route 362, Minster.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:27 p.m.

Bruce D. Runkle, 73, 3301 State Route 29, had been stopped at the stop sign on state Route 29 at the intersection of state Route 706 when he turned westbound onto state Route 706 and into the pathway of westbound vehicle driven by Robert J. Walker, 56, 17845 State Route 706. Walker swerved, slowed and tried to avoid Runkle as he hit the rear of Runkle’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-11:02 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-10:07 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police responded to the report of a crash with injuries at 110 E. Park St. in McLean Township.

MONDAY

-4:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

