Police log

MONDAY

-7:25 p.m.: criminal mischief. A red 1988 Honda motorcycle was reported damaged at 614 N. Miami Ave.

-4:24 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 325 S. Walnut Ave., which resulted in the theft of a 65-inch Hisense TV, valued at $500.

-9:12 a.m.: vandalism. Ten yards of concrete, valued at $1,800, was reported damaged at Countryside Street at Buckeye Avenue.

SUNDAY

-11:48 a.m.: criminal simulation. Police received a report at 1515 N. Main Ave. that a fake $10 bill was received.

-10:08 p.m.: theft. A bank card, miscellaneous personal papers and a Honda ID badge were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

Crashes

Ashley McMartin, 31, 693 Addy Ave., was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:43 a.m.

McMartin was traveling eastbound on Addy Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle due to the sun in her eyes and struck the rear of the parked vehicle on Addy Avenue, which is owned by James Cole, 518 Addy Ave. The force of the collision caused Cole’s vehicle to hit the rear of the vehicle parked in front of it that is owned by Ricky Lee Saunders, 516 Addy Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:14 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-9:38 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-12:39 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire calls.

-12:27 a.m. to 2:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-5:07 to 7:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-2:18 to 11:47 fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.