Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:45 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of the theft of a gun at 2500 Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-6:48 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-1 a.m.: loud music/party. Deputies responded to Dawson Road at Stoker Road on the report of a party and loud music.

-12:50 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to Miami County to assist Piqua Police search an area for a prowler.

TUESDAY

-5:17 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies received a report trash was dumped into the business’s dumpster at Superior Aluminum Products on East Main Street in Loramie Township.

MONDAY

-3:21 p.m.: domestic violence. Jeffrey Joseph Schwartz, 30, at large, was arrested on domestic violence charges after deputies and Fort Loramie Police and Rescue Squad responded to a report he allegedly held a knife to a person’s throat.

Village log

TUESDAY

-4:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report a vehicle hit a guardrail in the unit block of state Route 705 in McLean Township.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:21 a.m.

Craig L. Griesdorn, 59, 407 E. Front St., New Bremen, was traveling eastbound East Park Street in the village of Fort Loramie when he experienced a medical condition and drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a utility pole and a No Parking sign.

The white 2010 Ford E350 Griesdorn was driving was towed from the scene by Meyer’s Garage.

He was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9100 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

TUESDAY

-3:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 22000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

