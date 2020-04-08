Police log

TUESDAY

-9:17 p.m.: domestic violence. A 15-year-old female was arrested after police responded to a domestic violence report.

-8:03 p.m.: felonious assault. Stacey D. White, 47, 116 Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on felonious assault —weapon or ordnance charges after she allegedly hit a pedestrian with a vehicle at 115 E. Court St.

-4:20 p.m.: theft — motor vehicles. A white 1989 Chevrolet truck with a wood side bed, valued at $4,500, was reported stolen and its tailgate damaged in the 1500 block of St. Marys Road. The damage is set at $300.

-4:07 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-3:11 p.m.: breaking and entering. Someone was reported to have entered a vacant property at 333 1/2 Enterprise Ave. without permission.

-2:38 p.m.: felonious assault. Theresa A. Holthaus, 62, 1733 Fair Oaks Drive, was arrested on felonious assault —weapon or ordnance charges.

-1:17 p.m.: theft. Personal property and miscellaneous gold, diamonds and cash was reported stolen at South Miami Avenue at East Court Street.

-11:41 a.m.: menacing. Police investigated a disturbance at Mike’s Personal Care Home on North Walnut Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:41 to 2:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-1:25 a.m. to 8:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Sidney firefighters attend to a man whose leg was injured after a hit and run in the parking lot entrance of US Bank on 115 E. Court St. at 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8. According to eyewitnesses it was a targeted attack. The man was loaded into an ambulance. The Sidney Police are investigating. Sidney firefighters are wearing masks on routine medical calls to prevent the spread of COVID-19. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_SDN040920HitRun.jpg Sidney firefighters attend to a man whose leg was injured after a hit and run in the parking lot entrance of US Bank on 115 E. Court St. at 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8. According to eyewitnesses it was a targeted attack. The man was loaded into an ambulance. The Sidney Police are investigating. Sidney firefighters are wearing masks on routine medical calls to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.