Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-8:25 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to a report someone was inside the residence at 13831 Harmon Road in Franklin Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:25 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Police and Fire responded to the 100 block of Young Street.

-9:14 a.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the 4000 block of Stoker Road on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

THURSDAY

-9:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-8:15 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Police responded to the report of smoke at Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 700 block of East Mason Street in Franklin Township.

-3:50 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to the report of the smell of gas at 1071 N. Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Houston firefighters responded to a one vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Stoker Road near Houston at 9:14 a.m. on Friday, April 10. The driver of the car is from Tipp City. They suffered a medical emergency which caused them to swerve off the road twice before leaving it a third time and crashing into a small tree. Houston Rescue transported the man to a hospital. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_SDN041120MedCrash-1.jpg Houston firefighters responded to a one vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Stoker Road near Houston at 9:14 a.m. on Friday, April 10. The driver of the car is from Tipp City. They suffered a medical emergency which caused them to swerve off the road twice before leaving it a third time and crashing into a small tree. Houston Rescue transported the man to a hospital. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.