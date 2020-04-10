Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-8:25 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to a report someone was inside the residence at 13831 Harmon Road in Franklin Township.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-10:25 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Police and Fire responded to the 100 block of Young Street.
-9:14 a.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the 4000 block of Stoker Road on the report of a one-vehicle crash.
THURSDAY
-9:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
-8:15 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Police responded to the report of smoke at Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.
-4:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 700 block of East Mason Street in Franklin Township.
-3:50 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to the report of the smell of gas at 1071 N. Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.