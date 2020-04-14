Police log
MONDAY
-11:15 p.m.: violate protection order. Tamara Williams, 34, of DeGraff, was arrested on a warrant for allegedly violating a protection order.
-4:41 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 751 Crescent Ave.
SUNDAY
-11:54 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police are investigating a report a juveniles removed the police caution tape placed around playground equipment, broke the park closed signs and put graffiti on a wall and picnic table at the park at 100 E. Clay St.
SATURDAY
-8:14 p.m.: theft — without consent. A box of nicotine tabs, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-12:48 a.m. to 12:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
MONDAY
-9:23 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.
-6:31 p.m.: HAZMAT call. Firefighters conducted a HAZMAT investigation.
-9:23 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a three fire calls.
–1:39 a.m. to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.
