Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:32 p.m.: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — joy riding. Matthew Wendell Deardorff, 41, 936 Buckeye Ave., Apt. 131, was arrested on on aggravated menacing and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

-8:16 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after an alleged domestic violence incident was reported.

-7:10 p.m.: domestic violence. Edwards Gerald Ivan Jr., 45, 314 Brooklyn Ave., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-4:52 p.m.: theft. A package containing two wedding rings, valued at $179, was reported stolen from an apartment at 1465 E. Court St.

-4:04 p.m.: theft. A four season DVD set, valued at $34, was reported stolen in the 800 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-3:06 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering of a garage window was reported at 105 N. Walnut Ave.

-1:24 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 2401 Wells Drive.

TUESDAY

-2:18 p.m.: theft. The theft of $75 was reported after an Xbox was allegedly ordered from the Wish website and was never delivered. According to the police report, the tracking number that the victim received was revealed to be an Amazon number that was sent from Amazon to a customer with a different name and address.

Crashes

Leah Victoria Righter, 25, 936 Buckeye Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle on Wednesday at 4:36 p.m.

Righter was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 West when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle for traffic that was in front of her.

The other vehicle was driven by Christian C. Brown, 26, 501 Third Ave.

• Shane W. Brining, 35, 720 Countryside Lane, Apt. 8, was cited with failure to control and leaving the scene of a crash after hit and run crash on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Brining was traveling northbound on Fair Oaks Avenue when he struck the parked vehicle in front of 1942 Fair Oaks Ave. that is owned by Jackie Bowman, 1203 Rees Drive. Brining then left the scene.

Brining was located the next day by police and was cited.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:23 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

-6:14 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

WEDNESDAY

-4:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:05 to 10:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

