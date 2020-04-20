Police log

MONDAY

-10:20 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report nine windows were damaged at Clean All Services on Adams Street. The damage is set at $500.

-12:18 a.m.: criminal damaging. Roger Todd Ball, 40, 500 N. Vandemark Road, Apt. 34, was issued a summons on criminal damaging charges after a window was reported damaged at 1125 Hilltop Ave. The damage is set at $200.

SATURDAY

-9:57 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report a window air conditioner was pushed out of a window at 444 Elm St.

-4:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side rear fender on a black 2012 Nissan was reported damaged at Center Avenue at Grand Street. The damage is set at $500.

-3:27 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of a debit card.

-2:02 p.m.: burglary. Police received a report someone entered the vacant side of the double residence of 214 Franklin Ave. and damaged items inside.

FRIDAY

-2:58 p.m.: theft. The theft of various tools, including: a two-piece Dremel engraving cutter 107, a precision screwdriver tool shop, a 20-piece rotary diamond bit set tool shop, a Craftsman 1/4-inch DR ratchet, two Craftsman 3/8-inch DR ratchets and a CM needle file set, were reported stolen at Menard’s on Lester Avenue.

-4:39 p.m.: burglary — purpose to commit crime. Police are investigating a burglary report in which a Google Chromecast stick, valued at $50, an Amazon Fire Stick, valued at $45, and a Zoski DVR, valued at $100, and a movie projector, valued at $200 was stolen in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-8:16 p.m.: domestic violence. Dylan James Coverstone, 26, 2443 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. A, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Crashes

Zackery R. Foster, 18, 20244 Johnston Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:28 p.m.

Foster was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop in time and hit the stopped vehicle in front of him at the traffic light at Fourth Avenue that was driven by David F. Hasselbeck, 59, 84 Brooklyn Ave.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:12 a.m. to 3:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SUNDAY

-1:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:48 a.m. to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-3:55 a.m. to 1:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-3:02 to 4:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

