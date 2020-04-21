Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:20 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a threats or harassment report at 3783 Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:19 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies received a report of neighbor trouble at 8625 Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

-10:14 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to the report loud noises was heard outside of the residence at 21281 State Route 47 in Salem Township.

MONDAY

-8 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a threats or harassment report at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

–7:51 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a harassment report at 474 Woodward Way in Orange Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:13 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police received a report a truck was broken into and items were stolen at the Rising Sun Express on South Main Street in Jackson Township.

Crashes

Chester Alan Hughes, 18, was cited with failure to yield when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:20 p.m.

Hughes was attempting to make a left hand turn from Elm Street to West Main Street in Salem Township when he failed to yield to and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle attempting to make a left hand turn from West Main Street onto Elm Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Michael Eugene Snyder, 64, of Belle Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

–1:57 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Maplewood Fire responded to the 8800 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-12:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

–3:23 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Fletcher and Sidney Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 1600 block of Dorsey Hageman Road in Green Township.

MONDAY

-10:37 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

-10:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Dogwood Drive in McLean Township.

-4:47 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

