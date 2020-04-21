Police log

MONDAY

-10:16 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at 331 N. West Ave.

-3:25 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to a trespassing and theft in process report at Menard’s on Lester Avenue.

-12:48 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two Dextero tires, valued at $200, were reported damaged on a green 1999 Ford at 606 N. Main Ave.

Crashes

David C. Welty, 72, 1032 Cinnamon Ridge Lane, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:32 p.m.

Welty was pulling out of the driveway of 55 S. Vandemark Road attempting to turn northbound on Fourth Avenue when he was hit by the southbound vehicle that was driven by Davis L. Thomas, 37, 832 Spruce Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:15 a.m. to 2:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls; one call was for mutual aid.

MONDAY

-6:40 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a report of an automobile crash.

-7:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.