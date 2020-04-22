Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:13 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 13-year-old female was arrested for being unruly after reportedly sneaking out of the house.

TUESDAY

-3:03 p.m.: warrant. Bradley Maio, 35, 319 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested on a Miami County warrant and was also served a summons for criminal trespassing.

-10:03 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of miscellaneous kitchen items from a residence in the 600 block of Greenbrier Court.

-2:02 p.m.: found property. Police received a report a man’s brown wallet was found at the Clark gas station on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Crashes

Eunice Watson, 70, 128 W. Edgewood Road, was cited with an unattended motor vehicles violation after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:35 p.m.

Watson’s vehicle was parked stationary facing eastbound on Shelby Street but was not correctly put into park. The vehicle then rolled eastbound toward North Main Avenue, crossed North Main Avenue and struck a concrete pole at the northeast corner of North Main Avenue and Shelby Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:11 to 9:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:36 to 10:50 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

TUESDAY

-3:56 to 11:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

