Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:06 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a past burglary report at 2788 Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-9:58 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies received a report trash was dumped in the 3000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-10:14 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a harassment report that scam messages were received at 15855 Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-9:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a threat report at 203 Lacey Ave. in Dinsmore Township.

-3:37 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to a burglary in progress report in the 100 block of East Main Street in Loramie Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:15 a.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police received a someone drove through the yard at 12423 State Route 362 in McLean Township.

-5:08 p.m.: lines down. Botkins Police responded to a report lines were down at North Street at Roth Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:06 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 8200 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-6 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

