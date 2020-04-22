Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-2:06 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a past burglary report at 2788 Miami River Road in Orange Township.
-9:58 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies received a report trash was dumped in the 3000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.
TUESDAY
-10:14 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a harassment report that scam messages were received at 15855 Sharp Road in Franklin Township.
-9:04 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a threat report at 203 Lacey Ave. in Dinsmore Township.
-3:37 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to a burglary in progress report in the 100 block of East Main Street in Loramie Township.
Village log
TUESDAY
-8:15 a.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police received a someone drove through the yard at 12423 State Route 362 in McLean Township.
-5:08 p.m.: lines down. Botkins Police responded to a report lines were down at North Street at Roth Street in Dinsmore Township.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-12:06 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 8200 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.
TUESDAY
-6 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.
