Police log

TUESDAY

-9:57 p.m.: menacing. Police investigated a report of a threat via Facebook messenger.

-2:15 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of the theft of two tattoo machines, valued at $60, and a wallet, containing two bank cards and an Ohio driver’s license, in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

April 12

-12:45 p.m.: misuse of credit card. A Chase bank card was reported used without permission at 916 N. Miami Ave.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:31 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-1:22 a.m. to 12:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

