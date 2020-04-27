Police log

SUNDAY

-2:30 a.m.: criminal trespass. Brandon L. Dankworth, 26, 520 S. Main Ave., Ryan Brewer, 30, of Piqua, and Jonathan J. Allison, 26, of New Carlisle, were all arrested on criminal trespass charges after a trespassing was reported on CSX property at West Court Street at South Wilkinson Avenue.

SATURDAY

-6:48 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of a set of electronic keys from Walmart on Michigan Street.

-3:50 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police received a breaking and entering report at an apartment in the 200 block of Forest Street resulting in the theft of an Xbox One and a controller, valued at $150.

-noon: criminal damaging. A screen door handle, valued at $100, was reported damagedat 123 S. Walnut Ave.

-11:13 a.m.: theft. The theft of a Cricket flip cellphone, valued at $25, and a DVD and CD player, valued at $50, were reported stolen from a residence in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue.

FRIDAY

-5:23 p.m.: theft —without consent. A mailbox, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-6:54 p.m.: found property. A set of keys with a Hyundai and Chrysler key was found a Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

Crashes

Carleigh N. Rinehart, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:39 p.m.

Rinehart was stopped headed southbound on Ohio Avenue when she told police she looked down and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her at West Court Street that was driven by Trent L. Vorees, 51, 1700 Bulle Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:38 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-1:16 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-11:07 a.m. to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-9:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm caused by an electrical problem at Menards on Lester Avenue.

SATURDAY

-3:23 to 10:02 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-12:11 a.m. to 5:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-5 to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

