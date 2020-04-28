Police log

MONDAY

-3:46 p.m.: resisting arrest. Austin Michael Cox, 18, 319 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested on resisting arrest and obstructing official business charges. Also a 17-year old male was arrested on theft charges after $213 was reported stolen at Burger King on Michigan Street.

-4:47 a.m.: criminal damaging. A door and door frame inside the residence at 2527 Sherri Ann Ave. was reported damaged. The damage is set at $50.

SUNDAY

-9:32 p.m.: theft. A set of car keys was reported stolen at an apartment at 1117 Hilltop Ave. The keys were reported recovered.

-1:39 p.m.: criminal damaging. The residence at 512 N. Wagner Ave. was reported egged and exterior paint was damaged in several spots. The damage is set at $500.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:20 a.m.: water rescue. Firefighters resumed a search to rescue a victim from the Great Miami River.

-2:02 to 8:42 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-9:36 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-6:35 p.m.: water rescue. Firefighters conducted a water rescue from the Great Miami River.

-9:52 a.m. to 5:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

