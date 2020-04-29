Police log

TUESDAY

-7:10 p.m.: violate protection order. Tray Taylor, 33, 317 Maple St., was served a summons on violate protection order or consent charges.

MONDAY

-4:13 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a medication.

-12:30 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of 1000 rounds of .38 ammunition in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:07 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-4:43 a.m. to 1:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-7:52 a.m.: river rescue. Crews continue to search for an individual involved in an accident on the Great Miami River Monday night.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

