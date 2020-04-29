Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-2:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report at 8860 Lochard Road in Salem Township.
-12:47 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-4:17 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies received a prowlers report at 10950 Commanche Drive in Washington Township.
TUESDAY
-8:47 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies received a report a truck was trespassing on the property at 16900 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township.
-4:30 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 13100 Fulton Road in Orange Township.
MONDAY
-2:01 p.m.: theft —without consent. Deputies received a report a B & W Hitch was stolen off of a 2020 blue Ford-350 truck, owned by the Shelby Commissioners that was parked in the parking lot 129 Court St., Sidney.
Village log
TUESDAY
-10:52 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police responded to a vandalism report at Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362 in McLean Township.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-1:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16000 block of Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township.
TUESDAY
-4:30 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8700 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.