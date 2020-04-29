Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash report at 8860 Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-12:47 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-4:17 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies received a prowlers report at 10950 Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-8:47 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies received a report a truck was trespassing on the property at 16900 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township.

-4:30 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 13100 Fulton Road in Orange Township.

MONDAY

-2:01 p.m.: theft —without consent. Deputies received a report a B & W Hitch was stolen off of a 2020 blue Ford-350 truck, owned by the Shelby Commissioners that was parked in the parking lot 129 Court St., Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10:52 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police responded to a vandalism report at Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16000 block of Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-4:30 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8700 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

Russia and Fort Laramie firefighters make sure a barn fire is out at 847 Perin Road located north of Russia at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29. The fire was quickly extinguished. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_SDN043020BarnFire-2.jpg Russia and Fort Laramie firefighters make sure a barn fire is out at 847 Perin Road located north of Russia at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29. The fire was quickly extinguished. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

