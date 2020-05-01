Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:39 a.m.: OVI. Jalen Alexander Hudgens, 18, 2775 Kristy Way, was arrested on OVI charges.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:04 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-7:57 a.m.: river search. Firefighters continued the search for a man who fell into the river after an accident on the Great Miami River.

-12:05 a.m. to 12:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

THURSDAY

-9:12 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-7:58 a.m.: river search. Firefighters continued the search for a man who fell into the river after an accident on the Great Miami River.

-12:02 a.m. to 10:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

