Police log

SUNDAY

-12:46 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police responded to a report the driver’s side mirror on a red 1998 Mitsubishi was damaged in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-3:03 a.m.: criminal damaging. A windshield on a black 2014 Chevrolet was reported damaged at 314 Brooklyn Ave. The damage is set at $800.

-1:40 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police responded to the report a front door was kicked in at 313 N. West Ave. The damage is set at $200.

SATURDAY

-11:50 p.m.: failure to comply with order of police officer. The rider of a red and black 2005 Kawasaki Ninja ZX reportedly fled from police at West Court Street at Michigan Street. A helmet and pair of ear buds were found.

-4:01 p.m.: domestic violence. Aaron Lashun Bolton, 30, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 63, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-11:28 a.m.: theft. Police received a report in the 600 block of Ridgeway Drive about the theft of a $116.01 which was charged on a credit card without permission.

-1 a.m.: noise disturbances. Chelsy Renee Hayward, 26, 712 Countryside Lane, Apt. 7, was served a summons for noise disturbances specific prohib/radios TVs.

-12:51 a.m.: theft. The theft of a 32-inch Samsung flat screen TV, valued at $150, and an Xbox One Gears of War 4 game, valued at $50, were reported stolen at an apartment in the 200 block of Forest Street.

FRIDAY

-7:13 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to a report a fake $20, was receive at Speedway on Michigan Street.

-5:42 p.m.: riot — to commit misdemeanor. Police responded to the report of a disturbance among a large crowd in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue.

-4:48 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

Crashes

Timothy W. Minnich Jr., 44, of Anna, was arrested for OVI and cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:32 p.m.

Minnich was traveling westbound on Pike Street when he hit the driver’s side of a parked vehicle at the location that is owned by Warren Shepherd, 635 N. Ohio Ave.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-7:17 to 8:30 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-12:01 to 3:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-4:15 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-10:04 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-7:57 a.m.: river search. Firefighters searched the Great Miami River for a man who went missing after falling in the water.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

