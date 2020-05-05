Police log

MONDAY

-8:23 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to 402 N. Miami Ave. to remove an individual.

-12:10 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported to police.

-12:06 p.m.: criminal damaging. A tire, valued at $130, was reported damaged at 1321 Dartmouth St.

-6:45 a.m.: criminal damaging. The windshield, driver’s side and rear window on a 1998 GMC truck were reported damaged at 1231 Wapakoneta Ave. The damage is set at $500.

Crashes

John M. Deiters, 57, of Anna, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:24 p.m.

Deiters was traveling southbound on state Route 29 when he failed to stop at the red light at state Route 47 and hit an eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 on its passenger side and caused it to rotate 180 degrees before coming to a stop against a pole.

The other vehicle was driven by Nicholas S. Frantz, 56, 2912 Summer Field Trail.

• Morgan Shroyer, 28, of Seminole, Florida, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:22 p.m.

Shroyer was stopped in traffic facing the west at a red light on Russell Road when she was distracted by her phone and didn’t realize the light had turned green and didn’t proceed forward. When she heard a car horn she began to move forward, then looked up and hit the vehicle on Russell Road, driven by Matthew Grille, 34, 502 Forest St., that had began to turn left because Shroyer’s vehicle hadn’t proceeded.

According to the police report, Shroyer was cited because she was distracted and did not show diligence to ensure the roadway was clear before proceeding.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:52 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

MONDAY

-1:57 to 8:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-10:10 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-5:25 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

