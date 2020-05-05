Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:56 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report dirt bikes were trespassing on property in the 5100 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

-2:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 3900 block of Redmond Road in Loramie Township.

-12:36 p.m: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash on Fair Road at Schenk Road at Clinton Township.

-10:01 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Children Services in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-11:24 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs in the 3300 block of Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township.

-10 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 10650 Schenk Road in Washington Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:20 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.