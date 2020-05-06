Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:27 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was trespassing in the drive at 7962 Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

-10:41 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

TUESDAY

-6:17 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a harassment report about text messages at 5420 Paterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:10 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a vandalism report on the property at 17505 Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10:30 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police and deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the Anna Community Park on West Main Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-10:45 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Minster Life Squad and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 8000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-9:46 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

