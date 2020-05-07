Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:28 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 1502 Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

-11:13 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 19000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:01 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report at 19308 Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

-5:59 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at County Road 25A at McCloskey School Road in Orange Township.

-4:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive in Salem Township.

-3:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Fort Loramie Township responded to a report of a crash state Route 66 at Cardio Drive in Cynthian Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:01 a.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a theft report of bricks in the 100 block of East Main Street.

WEDNESDAY

-8:21 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a report of a non-payment at Exit 99 Engine Rebuilders on Commerce Drive.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:24 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to the report a riding lawnmower was on fire at 14225 Harmon Road in Franklin Township.

-1:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 9600 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-12:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 16100 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

