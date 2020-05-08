Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:04 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies received a report a vehicle had been sitting at the Shelby County Recycling Center on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township for the previous three days.

-8:59 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 7850 Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report it appeared someone tried to get into a barn on the property.

THURSDAY

-6:33 p.m.: theft. Deputies received a burglary report at 850 State Route 589 in Green Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:18 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report a semi went off the road and crashed at Detrick Chiropractic on South Main Street in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:21 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16800 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-1:03 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 19100 block of Kenter Road in Dinsmore Township.

-10:44 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-9:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16500 block of Montra Road in Dinsmore Township.

-8:48 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 20800 block of Deam Road in Green Township.

-2:48 a.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Fire, Van Buren Township, Jackson Center and Botkins Fire Departments and deputies responded to the report of a structure fire/closet smoke at the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

THURSDAY

-10:24 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5880 block of state Route 28 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.