Police log
SUNDAY
-1:18 a.m.: driving under the influence. Paul D. Carnes, 83, 4801 Dormire Road, was arrested on OVI charges.
SATURDAY
-9:35 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report a neighbor was stealing electricity in the 300 block of South Main Street.
-7:01 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a door and a door frame were damaged at 1930 Fair Oaks Drive. The damage is set at $350.
FRIDAY
-7:14 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old male was arrested for being unruly.
-6:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. A screen door was reported damaged at 124 N. Miami Ave. The damage is set at $200.
-1:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report four Granland tires were slashed on a green 2009 Mercedes at 1230 Wapakoneta Ave.
THURSDAY
-2:58 p.m.: theft. The theft of face mask was reported stolen out of an unlocked maroon 2012 Honda at 785 Foraker Ave.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-3:36 p.m.: wires down. Firefightersresponded to the report wires were down.
-2:45 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.
-2:03 p.m.: water rescue call. Crews responded to rescue call on the river.
-6:49 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call, which was cancelled en route.
-5:38 to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
SATURDAY
-7:24 to 9:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls.
-7:35 a.m. to 9:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.
FRIDAY
-7:35 p.m.: service call. Medics conducted a service call.
-8:22 a.m. to 8:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.
THURSDAY
-8:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.