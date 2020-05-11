Police log

SUNDAY

-1:18 a.m.: driving under the influence. Paul D. Carnes, 83, 4801 Dormire Road, was arrested on OVI charges.

SATURDAY

-9:35 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report a neighbor was stealing electricity in the 300 block of South Main Street.

-7:01 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a door and a door frame were damaged at 1930 Fair Oaks Drive. The damage is set at $350.

FRIDAY

-7:14 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old male was arrested for being unruly.

-6:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. A screen door was reported damaged at 124 N. Miami Ave. The damage is set at $200.

-1:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report four Granland tires were slashed on a green 2009 Mercedes at 1230 Wapakoneta Ave.

THURSDAY

-2:58 p.m.: theft. The theft of face mask was reported stolen out of an unlocked maroon 2012 Honda at 785 Foraker Ave.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-3:36 p.m.: wires down. Firefightersresponded to the report wires were down.

-2:45 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-2:03 p.m.: water rescue call. Crews responded to rescue call on the river.

-6:49 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call, which was cancelled en route.

-5:38 to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-7:24 to 9:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-7:35 a.m. to 9:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-7:35 p.m.: service call. Medics conducted a service call.

-8:22 a.m. to 8:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

THURSDAY

-8:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.