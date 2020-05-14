Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:44 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs in the 5600 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-2:05 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:49 a.m.: trespassing. Anna Police responded to a trespassing report at 114 W. North Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

–2:11 p.m.: open burn. Lockington Fire conducted an open burn investigation at 10360 Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-1:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Police and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 100 block of Diamond Drive.

-8:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-8:22 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14900 block of Lochard Road in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, CareFlight, Sidney Fire and Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 96 on Interstate 75 north.

-5:15 p.m.: vehicle fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Police responded to 19 E. Park St. in McLean Township on the report of a vehicle fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

