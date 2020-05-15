Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-11:34 a.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

THURSDAY

-7:50 p.m.: theft. Deputies received a report of the theft of a gas card from a purse in the 18600 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-4:22 to 6:41 p.m.: lines/trees down. Deputies received six reports of either trees or power lines down.

Village log

THURSDAY

-4:20 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a trespassing at Wagner’s IGA on South Main Street in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:15 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-4:25 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 9500 block of Landman Mill Road in Washington Township.

-4:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 10400 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

