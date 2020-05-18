Police log

SUNDAY

-6:36 a.m.: telecommunications fraud. The theft of $360 was reported stolen in an apparent scam in the 800 block of North Miami Avenue.

-2:03 a.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after police investigated a domestic violence report.

-12:46 a.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a report at 1271 Driftwood Trail that a window and screen were damaged. The damage is set at $150 bill.

SATURDAY

-10:37 p.m.: counterfeiting. A fake $100 bill was reported received at Burger King on Michigan Street.

-9:39 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at in the 800 block of Spruce Avenue, which resulted in the theft of a Hobart wielder, valued at $750, and two torches, valued at $750, from a garage.

-9:10 p.m.: theft. A scam and the theft of $1,300 was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-8:57 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police were dispatched to 714 Norwood Ave. on the report of a trespassing.

-5:40 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of the theft of miscellaneous clothes, valued at $134, at Hibbett Sports on Michigan Street.

-3:09 p.m.: interference with custody. Police are investigating a child custody issue.

-10:06 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police were dispatched to 526 Michigan St. on a trespassing report.

-4:44 a.m.: theft — without consent. Police responded to a report of the theft of a Michigan Wolverines’s wallet, containing a driver’s licence, three bank cards and $100, from a black 2011 Nissan in the 700 block of Marilyn Drive.

-12:40 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window was reported broken on a red 2007 Jeep while parked in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

FRIDAY

-11:44 p.m.: theft. A wristwatch, valued at $300, a Waterford glass rose, valued at $100, a set of curtains, valued at $50, and a gold pendant with diamonds, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen from a residence in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-4:14 p.m.: found property. A KWC Python .357 Airsoft gun, was reported found near the alley in the 300 block of Maple Street and was turned int0 the police department.

-2:14 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police responded to a report of the theft of eight Mountain Dew Game Fuel energy drinks at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-7:13 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Andrew D. Strein, 28, 334 1/2 Grove St., was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-12:13 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of an iPhone 6S, valued at $200, in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

THURSDAY

-8:45 p.m.: burglary. Police received a report of a burglary at 317 E. South St.

-3:55 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police responded to a report of the theft of a Wiko cellphone, valued at $80, a birth certificate and a Social Security Card in the 300 block of East North Street.

WEDNESDAY

-10:20 a.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after police investigated a domestic violence report.

Crashes

Krista Jane Wolfe, 45, 616 E. Parkwood St., was arrested for OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:46 a.m.

Wolfe was exiting the driveway at 1271 Driftwood Trail and drove off the driveway into the grass and struck a rock.

• Jadah M. McMillen, 16, of Sidney, was cited with a stop at sidewalk area violation after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:51 p.m.

McMillen was exiting McDonald’s private drive when she failed to see and struck the passenger’s side of an eastbound vehicle in the center lane of Michigan Street that was driven by SueAnn England, 41, of Piqua.

• Shania Davidson, 21, of Port Jefferson, was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid operator’s license after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:52 p.m.

Davidson was stopped a stop sign facing the east on Walmart’s private property on Michigan Street when she pulled out in front of a northbound vehicle at the location that was driven by Charles Herring, 69, 408 1/2 N. Walnut Ave.

• Deborah K. Albers, 66, of New Bremen, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:29 a.m.

Albers was attempting a left turn out of McDonald’s private drive on Michigan Street when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle in the left lane on Michigan Street that was driven by Debra Anne Heitmeyer, 56, 1190 N. Kuther Road.

• Emily Elizabeth Lessing, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:07 p.m.

Lessing was traveling westbound on Michigan Street near Vandemark Road when she failed to stop in time and struck the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Pae Cathcart, 56, 805 Lynn St.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:28 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-5:28 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-3:42 to 10:28 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-12:10 to 11:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-4:51 to 9:59 p.m. fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-11:50 a.m. to 7:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-3:52 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-12:14 to 5:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

