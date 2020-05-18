Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:09 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a threat complaint at 21230 Deam Road in Green Township.

SUNDAY

-4:28 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to Houston High School on Houston Road on an ATV complaint.

-3:37 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to the report of loud music in the 9200 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-2:38 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was on the railroad tracks at Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

-12:22 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report a male was yelling and screaming in the middle of the road.

-12:07 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 15071 State Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report someone was inside the residence.

SATURDAY

-10:21 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to the report of loud neighbors in the 6000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

-8:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle’s tire hit the home at 1845 Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-6:11 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report lumber was taken at 10811 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-6:02 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies received a report a woman in a green Ford pickup truck threw trash out in Salem Township’s Glen Cemetery on state Route 47.

-5:39 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a cyberbullying report at 17588 Sidney Platsville Road in Green Township.

-2:13 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 3795 Lindsey Road in Washington Township on the report of a property dispute.

-1:10 p.m.: found property. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Kuther Road in Washington Township on the report a gun was found in the river.

-2:52 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at Hardin Wapakoneta Road at Houston Road in Washington Township.

-2:13 p.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to the report of loud music in the 10000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-9:43 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 20841 Meranda Road on the report a male was shooting guns across the roadway.

-9:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 21000 block of Lane Street in Salem Township on the report gun shots were heard in the area.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the police department.

-10:13 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna and Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Shell gas station on East Main Street.

SUNDAY

-9:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at 109 N. Mill St. in Dinsmore Township.

-8:40 p.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to the Community Park on East State Street on the report of vandalism.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m.

Paul Darrin Wilt, 46, of Wapakoneta, was operating a John Deer tractor northbound on County Road 25A when he drove under two power lines and the vehicle grabbed the wires causing four telephone poles to snap.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:29 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire responded to a fire alarm in Miami County.

-5:25 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash with injuries at 2721 W. Mason Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-3:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and deputies responded to the 15200 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-8:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 410 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:17 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10500 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-3:27 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to the report of a field fire at Cardo Road at Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township.

-11:49 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 19700 block of DeWeese Road in Perry Township.

-11:16 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 100 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township.

-9:43 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Port Jefferson and Quincy Fire Departments conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 21480 State Route 706 in Perry Township.

FRIDAY

-7:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 18900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

-5:26 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

