Police log

MONDAY

-10:08 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to trespass two individuals at 301 E. Robinwood St.

-12:10 p.m.: theft. The theft of a wallet, containing a credit card and four Social Security cards, was reported at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-12:08 p.m.: identity theft. Police received a report that someone used the victim’s name to obtain a utilities account.

-12:07 p.m.: unauthorized use of vehicle. Police are investigating a report of the unauthorized use of a tan 1999 Chevrolet Prism, valued $5,000, in the 1100 block of Morris Avenue.

-11 a.m.: possession of drugs. Police seized two containers of white powder, 11 syringes, three digital scales, and four pipes from a tan 2011 Chevrolet in the 200 block of North West Avenue.

-10:40 a.m.: theft. The theft of two car jacks and a red toolbox containing miscellaneous tools, was reported in the 400 block of Canal Street.

SUNDAY

-11:03 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are conducting a drug investigation in which seven syringes were seized from a silver 2001 Chrysler in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue.

-7:12 p.m.: theft. The theft of Samsung 10, valued at $200, was reported in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-6:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window on a 2017 Ford Edge was reported damaged at 615 Johnston Drive. The damage is set at $200.

-5:12 p.m.: criminal damaging. A table was reported damaged in the 500 block of North Main Avenue. The damage is set at $500.

-4:55 p.m.: purpose to commit theft. Police are investigating a breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue in which a jewelry box, valued at $20, a black onyx ring, valued at $100, a diamond ring, valued at $100, and a class ring, valued at $100, were stolen.

Crashes

Nathan M. Firman, 46, 1502 Cumberland Ave., was cited with operating without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:39 p.m.

Firman was traveling southbound on South Fourth Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the right side of the roadway and hit a bolder, tree and a sign on the property at 1167 Fourth Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:08 to 5:07 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-2:25 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:50 a.m. to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

