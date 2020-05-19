Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:32 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 1663 N. Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone filed taxes in the caller’s name.

MONDAY

-11:22 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to a report of a threat at 16412 Sidney Plattsville Road in Orange Township.

-7:40 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at 1167 S. Fourth Ave. in Clinton Township.

–4:51 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a report the caller’s field was damaged from being driven in the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:48 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to 122 E. Park St. in McLean Township on a report checks were written out of the victim’s account.

-11:03 a.m.: trespassing. Botkins Police responded to 109 N. Mill St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a trespassing.

-6:59 a.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to 204 Fairview Ave. on a report someone used the victim’s account to purchase items online without permission.

TUESDAY

-7:01 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Botkins and Jackson Center Police responded to 109 N. Mill St. in Dinsmore Township on a report of stolen vehicle.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township

–12:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-7:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire Department and deputies responded to the 18900 block of state Road 219 in Dinsmore Township.

-4:59 a.m.: fire. Minster Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 5000 block of Sextro Road in McLean Township on the report of a fire.

-3:57 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 2700 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

MONDAY

-7:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of East Main Street.

-6:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-4:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

