Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:29 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Kuther Road at Millcreek Road in Clinton Township.

-10:36 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to a report two ATVs were on the road cutting people off at Beulah Drive at South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

WEDNESDAY

-5:16 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a scam report in the 1200 block of Stephens Road in Clinton Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

–3 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9000 block of Pleiman Road in Van Buren Township.

-3 p.m.: medical. Anna Fire and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

