Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:41 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies received a report a mailbox was struck the previous night at 3951 Dorsey Hageman Road in Green Township.

THURSDAY

-8:47 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a harassment report at 6800 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:45 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies received a threat or harassment report at 12499 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-3:55 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to scam report at 7524 Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

-3:47 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to remove an individual at Jackson Towers Maintenance on East Main Street in Clinton Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:57 to 3:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated three property maintenance calls at South Main Street, Jackson Street and Redbud Circle.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:25 a.m.

Brian Jason Strugill, 21, of Piqua, was traveling westbound in the 2000 block of West Mason Road when he told deputies he swerved to miss a deer and went off the roadway into a ditch, struck a mailbox, “glanced” off a power pole, continued through the ditch causing damage to the phone pedistal and then came to a final stop in front of 2731 W. Mason Road.

Strugill denied injury. His passengers, Brent Edward Bruggeman, 21, of Fort Loramie, was taken to Joint Township Hospital in a private vehicle, and Joseph Edward Frey, 19, of Fort Loramie, refused medical treatment.

Anna Rescue also responded to the scene.

Sturgill’s black 2009 Dodge Ran was towed from the scene by Elmer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:25 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies responded to a crash with injuries on Interstate 75 at mile marker 96.

-1:27 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-11:13 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Police and Van Buren Township Fire responded to a fire alarm at the Botkins Fire Department on West State Street.

-6:01 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9400 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-12:33 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to Logan County for a medical call.

THURSDAY

-11:57 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16900 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

