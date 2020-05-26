Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at 110 Russia Road in Loramie Township.

-9:29 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of the theft of a power washer in the 4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:44 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 400 block of Davis Street in Jackson Township.

-3:27 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to a report a truck’s brakes were on fire at County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

–10:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 13400 block of Renee Drive in Van Buren Township.

-9:43 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire and Botkins Police and Fire responded to Interstate 75 at mile marker 99 on the report of a semi crash.

-7:30 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire, Mister Fire and deputies responded to a fire alarm at 521 Elizabeth Court in McLean Township.

-12:29 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-10:04 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 11000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-4:18 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to Sav A Ton on state Route 119 on the report a gas pump was sparking.

-4:18 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

