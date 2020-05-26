Police log

SUNDAY

-8:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Brandon S. Epley, 36, 215 1/2 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-6:23 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued for Jason Nation, 46, 1107 East Ave., after police investigated a domestic violence report.

-4:18 p.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a report a gray 2001 Ford Ranger was broken into and damaged in the 500 block of North Main Avenue during which four CDs, valued at $40 were stolen.

-3:26 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police responded to a report of the theft of a two blue vases, valued at $80, in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-2:37 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Derrick W. Hickman, 30, 418 Elm St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:14 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Chad E. New, 48, and Nicole R. New, 41, both of 1607 Port Jefferson Road, were both issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-10:53 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Dorothy L. Maka, 32, 1405 N. Main Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:59 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Robert M. Nichols, 31, 711 Second Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

SATURDAY

-9:33 p.m.: assault Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-8:42 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window and a tailgate were reported damaged on a black 2019 Dodge RAM while parked in the 2700 block of Kristy Way. The damage is set at $200.

-5:40 a.m.: warrant. Stephen Al Collins, 21, of Russia, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-10:36 a.m.: counterfeiting. Police received a report a fake $100 at CVS on Fourth Avenue.

-8:42 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-2:32 a.m.: assault. David Wayne Slife, 32, 200 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on assault and criminal damaging charges after a windshield on a Honda Pilot was reported shattered. The damage is set at $500.

-1:16 a.m.: burglary. Shannon J. Fleming, 35, 606 N. Main Ave., was arrested on a burglary — purpose to commit misdemeanor/not theft offense after police investigated a report a residence was forcefully entered and a passenger’s side rear door frame was dented and car paint were damaged and a Zmodo security system DVR box, valued at $250 was stolen in the 60 block of Michigan Street. The security system was recovered. The damage is set at $50.

FRIDAY

-11:25 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of Trazodone medication was reported in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue. The medication was later recovered.

-9:09 p.m.: public indecency. Police responded to a report of a fight in progress in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.

-7:03 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police responded to a report an ATM at Chase Bank on Michigan Street was damaged. The damage is set at $300.

-6:30 p.m.: theft. Two 12-packs of beer were reported stolen at Shelby Beverage Dock on Old Vandemark Road.

-4:59 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft four lawn chairs and an outdoor table, valued at a total at $500, in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-2:47 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Xavier Foy Jr., 31, 660 W. Parkwood St., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:50 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Micheal Edward Koontz, 27, 632 Saint Marys Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:11 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Courtney L. Gradel, 31, 516 Montrose Ave., was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:13 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of video equipment, valued at $1,200, and $200 in cash, in the 600 block of Montrose Avenue.

-12:03 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Galen Cathcart, 36, 1111 Hawthorne Drive, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

THURSDAY

-12:13 p.m.: burglary. Police received a report an apartment in the 1500 block of Spruce Avenue was burglarized, resulting in the theft of and two TVs, valued at $500, and a stereo system, valued at $100.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-noon: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-8:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:15 a.m. to 12:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-1:12 to 10:45 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls.

–1:53 a.m. to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-9:16 a.m. to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-7:57 p.m. service call. Crews conducted a service call.

-10:55 to 6:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-8:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

–7:51 a.m. to 10:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.