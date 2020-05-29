Police log

THURSDAY

-8:21 p.m.: theft — without consent. Daniel Lee Murphy, 39, at large, was arrested on a warrant and on theft charges after police responded to a report merchandise was stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-6:20 p.m.: theft. The theft of a black wallet, containing an ID, a Social Security card and two Visa debit cards, a Nintendo Switch, valued at $300, an Amazon Fire stick, valued at $100, and jewelry, valued at $500 was reported in the 700 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:17 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft a Boost cellphone, valued at $50, in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-5:15 p.m.: domestic violence. Cynthia Furbush, 51, 621 St. Marys Ave., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-4:40 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Boost mobile SIM card, valued at $50, and a Boost activation card, valued at $35, was reported in the 200 block of East North Street.

-1:56 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Franklin D. Christian II, 34, 980 N. Wagner Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:58 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block of Riverside Drive, in which a Stihl weed eater, valued at $460, Stihl leaf blower, valued at $140, and a Husky 194 piece tool kit, valued at $150, was stolen.

WEDNESDAY

-6:25 p.m.: theft. The theft of a chainsaw, valued at $300, and a fishing pole, valued at $100, was reported in the 200 block of Grove Street.

-11:45 p.m.: theft. The theft of four credit cards, 84 doses of a medication, valued at $50, and $20 in cash, was reported in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Crashes

Amy M. Layton, 40, 2723 Crown Point Court, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:58 a.m.

Layton was traveling westbound in front of 2120 Michigan Street when she struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Richard Carroll Beard II, 53, of Minster.

Beard was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.